Watch: Babar Azam scores half-century courtesy flawless cover drives

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam and batsman Fawad Alam celebrate during the second Test against South Africa. — Twitter

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's skipper and middle order stellar batsman Babar Azam managed to score his 16th Test fifty on Thursday against South Africa .

However, it were Azam's cover drives that made fans fall in love with his skills are all over again.

The rain dashed this fan's wish, who wanted to see Babar raise the bat for a century today.

Another thought the entire session belonged to Babar Azam, and his cover drives.

Heavy rain delayed the resumption of the post-tea session on the opening day of the second Test match between Pakistan and South Africa on Thursday.

Babar Azam and Fawad Alam brought Pakistan out of the woods with a 100 runs plus partnership, after the green shirts lost three quick wickets.

As players walked off the field at the tea break, it began to pour, with rain lashing the Rawalpindi stadium as groundsmen placed the covers on the pitch and adjoining area.

Play was due to resume at 3:00 PM local time (1000 GMT) but persistent rain kept players in the dressing rooms.

Pakistan, who won the toss and batted, were 145-3 at the tea break with skipper Babar Azam on 77 not out and Fawad Alam unbeaten on 42.