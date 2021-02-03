Priyanka Chopra shares how she and Nick Jonas keep their love alive

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra got candid about her relationship with husband Nick Jonas and how the two are still going strong.



In her interview with Elle, the Quantico actor, 38, spilled the beans about the rules the couple has set in place that help them keep their love alive.

“Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other at least once a month for a couple of days. It was our rule when we first got married. Otherwise, we’d never see each other,” she said.

She also opened up about Nick popping the question only two months after they started dating: “I didn’t expect the proposal at that point… it was two months! I thought it would happen but it was still a complete shock. I relinquished control and just went with it.”

“We were just sporadically meeting for about two years. We were texting and stuff, and there may have been a part of me that wanted something serious. But I was taking a hiatus from guys at that point. I didn’t want anyone romantically. But there’s always been something about Nick, which is why we always ended up staying in touch, no matter where we were,” she added.