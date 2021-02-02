WhatsApp rolls out new web update 2.21.2.19 for Android

Non-beta users can also know if there is something new in the 2.21.2.19 update by visiting the Android page. Photo: File

WhatsApp has rolled out a new web update — 2.21.2.19 — for its Android version, WABetaInfo said on Monday.

Informing users that web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions, submitted to the Play Store, the notification highlighted: "It's like a release candidate, a final beta. We recommend updating this version if you are not a beta tester. If you are a beta tester, you shouldn't update to 2.21.2.19, because it's a build reserved for everyone."

"Note that, if a feature was rolled out for a previous beta version, it's not sure that the 2.21.2.19 update already contains it, being available for everyone," it said.