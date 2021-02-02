Ariana Grande to drop deluxe edition of her 2020 album 'Positions' with new songs

Ariana Grande has delighted fans as she teased a deluxe edition of her recent album 'Positions', featuring some new tracks to her ’34+35′ remix with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.



Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Grande shared three images – a small television, a mirror with "34+35" and "Ari, Doja, Meg" written on it, and a back cover tracklisting with the remix and four additional song titles.

The British singer captioned the post: "happy february," suggesting the new edition may arrive sometime this month.



The remix of album track ’34+35′ arrived earlier this month after Grande had previously teased its release. It saw Doja and Megan handle the second and third verses respectively, with Doja notably rapping, 'I want that 69 / without Tekashi'.



Ariana Grande dropped the original version of 'Positions' last year in October. She also released 'Excuse Me, I Love You' last month, a Netflix film consisting of concert footage from her 'Sweetener' world tour.