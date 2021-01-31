close
Sun Jan 31, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
January 31, 2021

Facebook says it attracted new users in fourth quarter of 2020 despite pandemic, controversies

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 31, 2021
Representational image via Geo.tv

Social media giant Facebook has recently released data for the fourth quarter of 2020 and has revealed that the company successfully attracted new users on the platform despite the pandemic and controversies surrounding it. 

As reported by Geo.tvciting Tech Crunch,  Facebook's generated revenue worth $28 billion in its fourth quarter,  which is 33% more than the year before. Data also revealed that the company made an overall profit of more than $11 billion which is  53%  more than in 2019.

According to the article, the number of daily Facebook users in the fourth quarter stood at 1.84 billion and 2.8 billion monthly, an increase of 11% and 12% over the year, respectively.


Latest News

More From Sci-Tech