Facebook says it attracted new users in fourth quarter of 2020 despite pandemic, controversies

Representational image via Geo.tv

Social media giant Facebook has recently released data for the fourth quarter of 2020 and has revealed that the company successfully attracted new users on the platform despite the pandemic and controversies surrounding it.

As reported by Geo.tv, citing Tech Crunch, Facebook's generated revenue worth $28 billion in its fourth quarter, which is 33% more than the year before. Data also revealed that the company made an overall profit of more than $11 billion which is 53% more than in 2019.

According to the article, the number of daily Facebook users in the fourth quarter stood at 1.84 billion and 2.8 billion monthly, an increase of 11% and 12% over the year, respectively.



