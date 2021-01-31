PM Imran Khan has 'more good news' to share on economy, inflation

Prime Minister Imran Khan's file photo.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took to Twitter to share "more good news" on the country's economic situation and inflation.

The prime minister took to Twitter to announce that Consumer Price Index (CPI) and core inflation had decreased to when it initially was when the PTI had formed its government in 2018.

PM Imran Khan said that he had told his economic team to "stay vigiltan and ensure that inflation stays under control".

'Well done': PM Imran Khan gives exporters a pat on the back

Earlier this month, the prime minister had appreciated Pakistani exporters for their role in increasing the country's exports.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister — pleased at the performance of Pakistan's exports for the month of December 2020 — had revealed that the country's exports had registered a growth of 18% over the previous year.

"Well done & keep up this trend. A major pillar of our govt's economic policy is export enhancement & we will provide full support to promote export culture," he had tweeted.