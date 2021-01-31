Pervaiz Khattak says he is 'sincere and indebted' to PM Imran Khan after controversial statement

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak on Sunday issued a clarification after an earlier statement of his went viral, and raised a few eyebrows.



According to Geo News, the former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister was speaking to locals in Nowshera when he said that the incumbent government would not survive if he didn't want it to.

"The Opposition respects me which is why I also show regard to parliamentarians," said Khattak. "No one can cheat me when it comes to politics," he said, adding that Imran Khan's government would not last a single day if he didn't want it to.

However, Khattak clarified that the prime minister had bestowed a lot of favours on him and that he was with the premier all the way.

The former KP chief minister turned his guns towards the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), accusing it of trying to pressurise the government to hide their corruption.

"There are internal rifts within the PDM. Very soon, their artificial alliance will meet its fate," he said. Khattak blamed Opposition parties for having a hand in the inflationary situation that Pakistan was currently strugglign with, saying that it was the predecessor governments' policies that had brought Pakistan to its current state of affairs.

A few hours after the Khattak's above-mentioned statement started doing the rounds on social media, the defence minister took to Twitter to issue a clarification.

In the tweet, Khattak clarified that he was "sincere and indebted" to Imran Khan.



