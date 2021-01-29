Bella Hadid mourns death of Cicely Tyson

Bella Hadid on Thursday joined millions of people to pay tribute to Cicely Tyson who died on Thursday at age 96.

Tyson specialized in portraying strong Black women caught up in life’s struggles during a 60-year career that earned her three Emmys and a Tony Award.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Bella shared journalist and author Elaine Welteroth's touching tribute with a broken heart emoji.

Tyson had recently completed a memoir, “Just As I Am,” which was released just this week.

Tyson’s most-lauded performances came in historical works such as the 1972 movie “Sounder” in which she played a Louisiana sharecropper’s wife. That film earned Tyson her only Academy Award nomination, but she received an honorary Oscar in November 2018.