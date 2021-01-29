'More than 100%': Three Karachi districts report sharp rise in COIVD positivity rate

Commuters can be seen travelling on a bike in this file photo. — AFP

Sindh Health Department said Friday that three Karachi districts witnessed more than 100% increase in the coronavirus positivity rate in the past week.



The province's health department said that the reason behind the sharp spike in coronavirus positivity rates is because citizens have not been following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to the health department, District Korangi recorded a rate of 2% last week, which rose to 16% on January 28, while District Malir recorded a rate of 2%, which rose to 9%.



Last week, District Central recorded a rate of 4%, which has risen to 15%, while the lowest increase has been recorded in District West — which witnessed an increase from 3% to 4%.

On a positive note, in District East, the rate came down from 33% to 21%, the department said, adding that the positivity rate also went down in District South from 15% to 13%.

