Fri Jan 29, 2021
Sports

Web Desk
January 29, 2021

PAK vs SA: Nauman Ali shatters record with 5-wicket haul on Test debut

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 29, 2021
Pakistani players congratulating Nauman Ali after taking wicket during Karachi Test against South Africa.- Courtesy PCB

  • Nauman Ali takes 5 wickets on Test debut
  • Yasir Shah takes 4 as Pakistan dismiss South Africa for 245 runs
  • Pakistan require an easy 88 runs to win the first Test match

Pakistan are in the driving seat of the first Test match against South Africa after Nauman Ali and Yasir Shah did wonders for the green shirts. 

Pakistan seems to have found a new, lethal weapon in 34-year-old Test debutant Nauman Ali, who has managed to take seven wickets and set Pakistan up for a historic win on its home soil against South Africa. 

Making short work of the South African lower middle order and tail-enders at the start of day 4, Nauman became the first Pakistani left-arm spinner to take 5 wickets on Test debut. 

The 34-year-old from Sanghar has played 79 First-Class matches and managed to take 289 scalps.

Yasir Shah also deserves a mention for taking the important wickets of Elgar, Rassie Van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock.

After dismissing South Africa for 245 runs in their second innings, Pakistan need only 88 runs to win the first Test in Karachi. 

