PSL 2021: Limited spectators will be allowed in stadiums, reveal sources

Reportedly, cricket authorities will make the final decision on allowing crowds to watch the matches in stadiums after the NCOC gives its verdict.



LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) management will allow a limited number of spectators during the sixth edition of the league, sources disclosed to Geo News on Thursday.

The authorities had earlier sought permission from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to allow fans to watch the PSL 2021 in the stadium.



If the coronavirus monitoring body okays the presence of spectators, the board will ensure strict compliance with coronavirus SOPs.



Previously, the PCB had planned to extend the 2021 venue list by including Peshawar but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the management decided to restrict locations to two cities.

When is PSL 2021?

The matches will continue in Karachi till March 7 before the action shifts to Lahore for the second phase from March 10 when Peshawar Zalmi will face Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium.



In the opening match on February 20, defending champions Karachi Kings will face 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators.