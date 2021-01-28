Kristen Stewart’s first look as Princess Diana for ‘Spencer’ is finally here!

Brand new Princess Diana content is on its way for all royal fans!



A wave of euphoria was unleashed after the first look of Kristen Stewart’s character of the late royal was unveiled for the upcoming film, Spencer.

After the photo of the Twilight actor looking like a spitting image of the Princess of Wales was released, many fans who were skeptical about Stewart’s casting were convinced that she was, indeed, the right choice.

Earlier, speaking about the character, Stewart had told Jimmy Kimmel: “I feel sort of the same way about her, and it happened really quickly.”



“I didn’t grow up with her maybe in the same way. I was really young when she passed away...it’s hard not to feel protective over her. I mean, she was, like, so young and obviously she comes out to here,” she said.



