‘Prince Harry will return to royal family after Meghan Markle divorces him’

The British public has predicted that Prince Harry will eventually make his royal return one day but under strikingly different circumstances.

According to a recent poll conducted by Express UK, a majority of the readers believe that the Duke of Sussex will return to the royal family but without his duchess, Meghan Markle.

Of the five questions asked, one was: "Do you think Harry and Meghan will one day want to return to the Royal Family?"

Fifty percent of the responses were sure Harry would return without Meghan while less than one person thought Meghan would return on her own. Meanwhile, six percent thought they would both come back together.

Some users also believed Harry and Meghan’s marriage wouldn’t last that long.

"I can't see their marriage lasting and Harry would then, most likely, return to the Royal fold, he would be wise to protect his boats from fire until the day he needs them,” said one user.

"Harry will want to return when Megan divorces him,” another reader said.

"Family better without them around. Think m will return only if beneficial to her/them, because even if they get 'booos' they are in the news, and allows them to play the victim/ar cards,” another wrote.

"Now H, if a breakup occurs he will return to Britain but not to active Royalty, as by then he would've burned all bridges twice over,” a reader added.

The readers also shared why they believed the duke would return on his own.

One user wrote: "I think Harry wants to return, she would return, if she's was made Queen, it's all about power with her!"

"Harry and Megan cannot ever return to the family, ever, it's over and done with and people really could not care less,” wrote another.

"I really think the family is better off without them,” a third said.