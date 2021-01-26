close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 26, 2021

Prince Charles looks older than the Queen, claims a royal biographer

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 26, 2021

Prince Charles' has once again been targeted by  a royal  expert who raised his serious doubts over  the future king's ability to successfully run the affairs of the Firm.

Clive,  author of 'The Last Queen' and former newspaper editor, slammed  him as  'serious problems', saying   he looks older than his mother.

Irving told Vanity Fair : "One problem is that he doesn’t look like an invigorating generational shift, does he?

"That’s what would be needed, something that reinvigorates and sends a sense that they’ve understood the modern world."

The author reportedly said Prince Charles presents himself more as the Queen's brother than son.

Clive Irving  has criticised the Prince of Wales, warning that the 70-year-old royal could bring the end of the monarchy.

"He doesn’t like to be challenged, and he thinks like an autocrat. And he’s shown himself to be a hypocrite," the biographer was reported to have said.

Clive also criticised the Prince Charles' campaigning to address climate change.

