Islamabad, Lahore get CNG after 37 long days only for few hours

Vehicles stand in long queues to get CNG. Photo: File

The gas supply at CNG stations will be cut off in the evening at 6:00 pm today.

CNG stations across Punjab and Islamabad on Sunday have resumed supply after a 37-day closure for a 12-hour period as gas supply at CNG stations will be cut off at 6:00 pm today, Geo News reported on Sunday.

Speaking about the reasons for the gas shortage, Central Leader of CNG Association Fayyaz Paracha said the supply was suspended for more than a month due to a severe shortage of gas in winter.

He added: The commodity was being supplied to domestic consumers by stopping supply to CNG stations."



In order to ensure the business remains uninterrupted, Paracha hoped that the CNG sector would be allowed to import LNG itself next winter.

Meanwhile, long queues of vehicles were seen outside Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in the metropolis Sunday morning as gas stations reopened after nearly a week.

According to a spokesperson of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), CNG stations will remain open across Sindh for 24 hours from 8:00am Sunday.