Sat Jan 23, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 23, 2021

Halsey announces a 'Manic Tour' update in light of Covid-19

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 23, 2021
Halsey announces a ‘Manic Tour’ update in light of Covid-19

Singer-songwriter Halsey sheds light on her plans to finally cancel the rest of her tour dates in light of the ongoing pandemic.

The singer announced news of the cancelation over on Twitter and explained how health and safety are her biggest “priority” at the moment.

Part of her tour had already been performed in February and March but the remaining dates had been pushed to June and July.

Given the current unsure state, however, Halsey claimed, “Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I'll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates.”

In the statement, she also addressed her yearning to see her fans and admitted, “I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety.”

“I was really looking forward to sharing this chapter of my life with you in the ways I best know how. But for now, I am dreaming of days where we can all be together again. I love you and we will adapt and grow and find new ways to connect despite the circumstances.”

Check it out below:


