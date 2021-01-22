close
Thu Jan 21, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 22, 2021

Princess Diana's engagement ring, which Prince Harry wanted to keep, given to Kate Middleton by William

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 22, 2021

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell shared the truth about her engagement  ring, revealing that  Prince Harry  wanted to keep  the ring  of her late mother as it had sentimental value.

After tragic death of Princess Diana in 1997, her two sons Prince William and Prince Harry were given an opportunity  to keep an item that belonged to their late mother.

Paul,  In Amazon Prime's The Diana Story documentary, shared the memory as he recalled that Prince William said: "I’d like mummy’s Cartier watch, the one that Grandpa Spencer gave to the Princess of Wales' for her 21st birthday."

Diana was 19 when she marred Charles, then 32, in an elaborate ceremony. 

According to him, Prince Harry wanted to keep the engagement ring, but let William keep it instead. Later,  the Duke of Cambridge gave it to Kate Middleton.

Kate  was first seen wearing the 18-carat sapphire ring on her left hand in 2010 when the couple announced their engagement after being in a relationship since their university days. 

According to some royal experts, Meghan Markle could have been given the ring instead as it was Harry's desire to keep that precious piece of his late mother's jewelry.

However, Prince Harry did the best things to delight Meghan Markle on their big occasion and proposed her sweetheart with a gold diamond engagement ring, using stones from his mum Princess Diana's collection.

