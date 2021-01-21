Weather update: Dense fog blankets Karachi

A foggy morning in Karachi. Photo: File

KARACHI: Dense fog blanketed Karachi early Thursday as the cold and dry wave continues to grip Pakistan.

As per details from Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the city recorded temperature at 14°C with winds blowing at the speed of 3 kilometres per hour.

Moreover, Karachi’s II Chundrigar Road, Shahra e Faisal, University Road, Super Highway, and other parts of the metropolis were covered in fog with general visibility up to 200 metres.



Meanwhile, in Lahore, the Motorway M3 from Lahore to Samundari and Lahore to Darkhana has been opened for traffic after improved visibility.

