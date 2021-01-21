Prince Harry, Meghan Markle got ‘emotional’ during Biden-Harris inauguration

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were elated to be witnessing history at Biden-Harris inauguration

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were deeply touched by the inauguration of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Sources have revealed that the ceremony was quite emotional for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who were elated to be witnessing history on Wednesday as the first female, Black American, South Asian American Vice President, Kamala Harris was sworn in.

Speaking to HollywoodLife, a source said that: “The inauguration is very personal for Meghan and Harry.”

“Harry’s been friends with Joe and [wife] Jill [Biden] for years and Meghan has a huge amount of respect and admiration for them and for Kamala Harris,” the source said.

“It’s just a monumental moment in history — watching the first female VP being sworn in will for sure be emotional for Meghan. She’s happy beyond words about it. Meghan has always been so passionate about women’s rights and it was her mom [Doria] that instilled that in her, so being able to watch this milestone moment with her mom is huge. It’s a day she’s been waiting for,” the insider went on to say.

Earlier, during her chat with Gloria Steinem back in August, Meghan had voiced her joy about Harris’ nomination for vice president.

“I’m so excited to see that kind of representation. You know, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity. As many of us believe, you can only be what you can see,” she had said.