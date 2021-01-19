Priyanka Chopra's book tour to feature Nick Jonas, Lilly Singh

Superstar Priyanka Chopra unveiled the release date of her memoir Unfinished along with the tour dates.

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico star shared that the book would be available on February 9th and that the initial leg of the tour would feature some major guests.

Among the notable faces, social media personality and talk show host Lilly Singh and Priyanka's hubby Nick Jonas would be part of the virtual book tour.

Fans were very excited following the announcement as they poured in their love and support for the actress.

"It’s a dream and truly humbling to announce the first four dates of the virtual book tour for my memoir, #Unfinished, available around the world February 9th! @glennondoyle, @lilly, @nickjonas and @edward_enninful help me kick off the tour, and I can’t think of a better, or more inspiring, group of people to help me introduce this labour of love to the world," she wrote.

Take a look:







