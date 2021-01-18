A day earlier, the Indian analyst took to his Twitter to confirm the news of his departure from the Proteas team. Photo Courtesy: Cric. today

Cricket South Africa says that Prasanna Agoram's contract with the Proteas has expired.



The clarification comes amid circulating reports that Agoram was unable to join his team due to safety protocols.



The Indian analyst took to his Twitter a day earlier to confirm the news of his departure.



Indian analyst Prasanna Agoram's contract with the Proteas has expired and that is the reason he is not with the South African team in Pakistan, Cricket South Africa (CSA) clarified on Monday.



The clarification comes amid circulating reports that Agoram was unable to join his team and despite efforts from the management, he couldn’t travel to the country due to “security protocols”.

In this regard, a spokesperson of the board said that Prasanna Agoram’s time with Cricket South Africa and the Proteas team has come to an end. His contract has not been renewed, and he is moving on to new projects.

"We, as the Proteas wish him the very best. This is all that the team is willing to say on the matter, we will not be engaging further on this topic," the spokesperson added.



Meanwhile, the Indian analyst took to his Twitter a day earlier to confirm the news of his departure.

"Thank you @OfficialCSA for 11 wonderful years. Worked with some great administrators, captains, players. coaches and support staff. Will miss you all," Agoram wrote on Twitter.

