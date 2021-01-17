close
Sat Jan 16, 2021
January 17, 2021

Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin looks dashing in new pictures

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 17, 2021

Burak Hakki won hearts of "Dirilis:Ertugrul" fans with her spectacular performance as  Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad in the popular TV series.

The historical series  is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing.

Fans start hearing about the Sultan in the first season of the show but the Seljuk ruler finally appears in season four.

Burak Hakkı is a famous Turkish actor who is followed by thousands of people on social media.

In his real-life pictures, the actor looks completely unrecognizable. 

