Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for ‘selling out’ the monarchy: report

Experts have come after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle due to their decision to becoming "the biggest royal sellout in the history of the family.”

This claim was brought forward by royal biographer Duncan Larcombe during his appearance on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat.

He explained, “A year ago they [Harry and Meghan] were saying they want privacy and to bring their child up in peace - Codswallop! We now know what it is. The evidence is there. It was the biggest Royal sellout in the history of the family.”

“What Harry and Meghan have done over the past 12 months is sow seeds which will spell potential catastrophe to the Royal Family.”

“When 50 million people are watching Harry’s chat about organic yoghurt or whatever it is that he wants to promote, and 5,000 people are watching his brother - Prince William, the future King - do a royal engagement, opening a supermarket in Hemel Hempstead or whatever - that is when it becomes a problem.”