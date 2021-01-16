WhatsApp postpones new terms of service

— Shutterstock image

WhatsApp on Saturday announced that it is putting off its new business plans till after May and "no one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8".

Users of the popular app have been scrambling to determine risks to their privacy ever since WhatsApp announced new terms of service. It had previously stated that anyone who does not accept the new terms will not be able to use the app after February 8.

In its message today, WhatsApp seemed to have postponed acting on the above deadline.

"Thank you to everyone who's reached out. We're still working to counter any confusion by communicating directly with WhatsApp users.

"No one will have their account suspended or deleted on Feb 8 and we'll be moving back our business plans until after May," it wrote.

WhatsApp added that it will give plenty of time to users for them to review and understand the terms of use.

"Rest assured we never planned to delete any accounts based on this and will not do so in the future."



