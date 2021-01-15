Faisal Javed Khan expresses gratitude to Turkish actors for coming to Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Friday thanked two Turkish actors for coming to Pakistan and playing a role in promoting the bilateral exchange of knowledge between the countries.
In a Twitter message, Faisal Javed Khan thanked popular Turkish TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" actors Nurettin Sönmez and Ayberk Pekcan, Geo.tv reported.
"Thank you for coming to Pakistan Bamsi Bey (@Nuretinsonmez) & Artuk Bey (Ayberk Pekcan) as we look forward to [further] bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, talent & content between Pakistani & Turkish entertainment industries, [especially] to promote Islamic History via Art, Film & Drama," Faisal Javed Khan wrote on Twitter.
The senator also added several pictures in which he could be seen posing alongside the two actors. Some of the snaps were captured during a TV show where the artists were invited for a talk.