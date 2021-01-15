Faisal Javed Khan expresses gratitude to Turkish actors for coming to Pakistan

Senator Faisal Javed Khan (C) with Turkish actors. Photo via Twitter/@FaisalJavedKhan

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Friday thanked two Turkish actors for coming to Pakistan and playing a role in promoting the bilateral exchange of knowledge between the countries.

In a Twitter message, Faisal Javed Khan thanked popular Turkish TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" actors Nurettin Sönmez and Ayberk Pekcan, Geo.tv reported.



"Thank you for coming to Pakistan Bamsi Bey (@Nuretinsonmez) & Artuk Bey (Ayberk Pekcan) as we look forward to [further] bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, talent & content between Pakistani & Turkish entertainment industries, [especially] to promote Islamic History via Art, Film & Drama," Faisal Javed Khan wrote on Twitter.



The senator also added several pictures in which he could be seen posing alongside the two actors. Some of the snaps were captured during a TV show where the artists were invited for a talk.





