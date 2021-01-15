Kim Kardashian, Kanye West struggle with ‘too many differences’: report

Insiders close to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently took to publications and revealed the real status of their relationship.

A source close to the couple spoke candidly about the state of Kim and Kanye’s relationship during their interview with People magazine.

They touched base on the couple’s future living arrangements “as a family” and was quoted saying, "Kim knows what she wants to do with her life. She wants to keep living in L.A., create the best life for the kids and focus on her work passions. They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family. And Kim is okay with it."

An industry source also weighed in on the current state of their relationship and explained, "The love story between Kim and Kanye has been over for a long time, more than a year. They adored each other but have too many differences. Kim has become more independent and has lost patience with his antics, rants, the presidential campaign and tweets.”