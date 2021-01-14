New Zealand's Sophie Devine slams fastest hundred in women's Twenty20 cricket

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine. — AFP/File

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine has set up a new world record when she smashed the fastest hundred in women's Twenty20 cricket on Thursday.

She completed her century in just 36 balls in the domestic Super Smash competition.

Devine hit nine sixes and nine fours in her innings of 108 not out as her Wellington Blaze side beat the Otago Sparks by 10 wickets.

The all-rounder broke the previous record - a 38-ball hundred from West Indian Deandra Dottin, after eleven years.