US President Donald Trump suspended from YouTube for a week

US President Donald Trump. File photo.

WASHINGTON: Following his ban from Twitter and Facebook, YouTube also suspended US President Donald Trump from the platform for a week.

According to CNN, the US president was banned from the platform for inciting violence in a video. It also added that YouTube has now removed the video.

The US media outlet also reported that the platform could extend the ban after his channel earned a strike under YouTube’s policies.

The platform did not disclose what the video was about but said that it will review its decision after a one-week timeout.

Earlier, Donald Trump had been banned from multiple social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook. YouTube was the only major social media platform that did not suspend the US president.



"After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence," a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement.

"As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for a minimum of seven days—which may be extended," said the spokesperson.

YouTube also said it will be taking the extra step of disabling comments underneath videos on Trump's channel.

Under YouTube's policies, earning a second strike will result in a two-week suspension and three strikes will result in a permanent ban.