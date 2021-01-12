'Infinity War: Iron Man actor Robert Downery Jr shares throwback photo from the movie premier

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Robert Downey Jr Sunday posted a throwback picture from the premier of "Infinity War".
Sharing the picture on his Instagram story, the "Iron Man" actor wrote, "Long hair don'r care. #Throwback to the Infinity War premier."
Released in 2018, “Infinity War” featured more than 20 superheroes from Marvel’s ever-expanding cinematic universe, including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy.