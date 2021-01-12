close
Mon Jan 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 12, 2021

'Infinity War: Iron Man actor Robert Downery Jr shares throwback photo from the movie premier

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 12, 2021

Robert Downey Jr Sunday posted a throwback picture from the premier of "Infinity War".

Sharing the picture on his Instagram story, the "Iron Man" actor wrote, "Long hair don'r care. #Throwback to the Infinity War premier."

Released in 2018, “Infinity War” featured more than 20 superheroes from Marvel’s ever-expanding cinematic universe, including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Latest News

More From Entertainment