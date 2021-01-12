'Infinity War: Iron Man actor Robert Downery Jr shares throwback photo from the movie premier

Robert Downey Jr Sunday posted a throwback picture from the premier of "Infinity War".

Sharing the picture on his Instagram story, the "Iron Man" actor wrote, "Long hair don'r care. #Throwback to the Infinity War premier."

Released in 2018, “Infinity War” featured more than 20 superheroes from Marvel’s ever-expanding cinematic universe, including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

