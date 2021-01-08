Harry Potter star Jessie Cave updates fans about health of her son after covid diagnosis

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has updated her fans about the health of his newborn son who was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, saying “Baby is home now.”



Taking to Instagram, Cave shared several photos taken from the hospital, including a snap of herself holding the 11-week-old.

Jessie who is best known for her role as Lavender Brown in the film adaptations of the hit books, wrote, “Baby is home now.”

She also thanked her fans for prayers, saying “Thank you for all the well wishes and messages of support. Be safe everybody. amazing care from everybody at Chelsea & Westminster #nhsheroes.”

Earlier, the actress had disclosed that her newborn baby was diagnosed with coronavirus and being treated at hospital.

Jessie had revealed, “I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive.”

“He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully,” she said and added, “This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks.”