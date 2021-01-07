Gang steals millions from online bank account belonging to DIG's wife

The forgers withdrew Rs 1 million from the online account. Photo: AFP/File

LAHORE: A man was arrested on Thursday for stealing millions from an online bank account, belonging to a senior police officer's wife in Punjab's capital city.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested one of the suspects from Faisalabad, while a search for the prime suspect and his accomplice is underway.

Three culprits, including a woman, withdrew Rs1 million from the online account of the wife of Lahore's senior police official.

As per the details in the FIR report, the accused forged a death certificate of the DIG's wife from Rahim Yar Khan and used this fake document to get her SIM card under name of the female accomplice.

After obtaining the SIM card, the accused accessed the banking information of the DIG's wife and withdrew Rs1 million from her account.