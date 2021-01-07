TikTok announces new video competition for Pakistan

TikTok launched its first 1 million audition campaign in Pakistan January 6. The #1MAuditionPK campaign ends January 22. Photo: Reuters

KARACHI: TikTok users in Pakistan can now participate in a new video competition introduced by the video sharing app.

TikTok launched its first 1 million audition campaign in Pakistan January 6. The #1MAuditionPK campaign ends January 22.

You can win up to $1000 if you do well in the competition.

This campaign has been going on since 2018 in several other countries, a press statement read. It added that the idea is encourage and promote creative expression in Pakistan, a press statement read Thursday.

How can you participate?

To participate, you can shoot a video on any popular theme and publish it on TikTok with the hashtag #1MAuditionPK.

To know what other users around you are posting, go to the 'Discover' section on the app and look for videos under the hashtag #1MAuditionPK.

The nine best creators in each category will qualify as the winners. Winners in each category will be selected based on video quality and engagement on the video.

The names of the winners will be announced on January 22.

TikTok will give a gift voucher worth US$1000 to one winner in each category. The runner up gets an $800 voucher and third winner $500 for five winners in each category.