Kate Middleton cried hysterically after Buckingham Palace leaked wedding secret

Just days before the wedding, features about Kate Middleton's dress got out to the public

Kate Middleton got misty-eyed after Buckingham Palace accidentally leaked one of the most important details of her fairytale wedding with Prince William.



According to reports, just days before the ceremony, features about Kate's dress got out to the public.

As reported by the Sunday Times, "A fashion source said that the dress will be a combination of Middleton's own design ideas and Burton's deep knowledge and understanding of high fashion."

Speaking on Channel 5 documentary Secrets of the Royal Dressmakers, expert Katie Nicholl claimed the future Duchess of Cambridge was devastated that her secret was out.

"Behind the scenes I think that caused tears at the Palace because Kate had done everything she could to keep the wedding dress a secret."

