One soldier embraces martyrdom after terrorists from Afghanistan fire at Mohmand checkpoint, says ISPR

One Pakistani soldier was martyred on Wednesday after terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire at a military checkpoint in Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from across the border.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistani troops promptly responded to the attack.



During an intense exchange of fire between the terrorists from Afghanistan and the Pakistani forces, a soldier from the Federal Corps, identified as Sepoy Fazal Wahid, was shot.

The 25-year-old soldier, who was a resident of Shangla, Swat, succumbed to his injuries and embraced martyrdom.