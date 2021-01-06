One soldier embraces martyrdom after terrorists from Afghanistan fire at Mohmand checkpoint, says ISPR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
One Pakistani soldier was martyred on Wednesday after terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire at a military checkpoint in Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from across the border.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistani troops promptly responded to the attack.
During an intense exchange of fire between the terrorists from Afghanistan and the Pakistani forces, a soldier from the Federal Corps, identified as Sepoy Fazal Wahid, was shot.
The 25-year-old soldier, who was a resident of Shangla, Swat, succumbed to his injuries and embraced martyrdom.