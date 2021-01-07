Rizwan takes responsibility for Pakistan's defeat in New Zealand

Pakistan cricket team stand-in captain Mohammad Rizwan. — ESPNcricinfo

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan cricket team's captain Mohammad Rizwan on Wednesday said he takes all the responsibility for Pakistan's humiliating defeat against New Zealand in the recently concluded Test series.

He admitted that he could not perform well even as wicket-keeper.

Speaking of the whitewash in the two-Test series that Pakistan suffered, Rizwan said: "Our fielding was also not up to the mark in the matches."

Rizwan led the national team as stand-in-captain in the absence of regular captain Babar Azam, who was ruled out due to injury before the series.

Rizwan said that a victory requires 20 wickets in the match and for this, fielding plays a pivotal role.

He said: "We did not display good performance in all three departments of the game, particularly in fielding ,where most improvement is needed."

Rizwan said that our performance in batting is also not consistent despite the fact that our batsmen are more talented. "It is hoped that it will be improved in the future series," he added.

The captain said that the Pakistan bowlers were provided many chances "but our fielders let them down by dropping the catches".

He further said that the "boys got relaxed" in the end due to which they suffered a defeat.



