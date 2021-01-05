close
Tue Jan 05, 2021
January 5, 2021

Alicia Keys 'creates the unimaginable' by painting with her piano

Tue, Jan 05, 2021
Alicia Keys ‘creates the unimaginable’ by painting with her piano

Singer songwriter Alicia Keys crafted the ‘unimaginable’ when she used her piano to create a canvas painting on social media.

The Grammy award winning singer took to Instagram and began by saying, “Yo, I think I just did something crazy. Watch this” (sic)

Fast forward a few frames and the singer could be seen playing a custom piece and simultaneously shooting wards of paint onto a nearby canvas with a simple strike of her keys.

Check it out below:


