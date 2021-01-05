Alicia Keys ‘creates the unimaginable’ by painting with her piano

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singer songwriter Alicia Keys crafted the ‘unimaginable’ when she used her piano to create a canvas painting on social media.
The Grammy award winning singer took to Instagram and began by saying, “Yo, I think I just did something crazy. Watch this” (sic)
Fast forward a few frames and the singer could be seen playing a custom piece and simultaneously shooting wards of paint onto a nearby canvas with a simple strike of her keys.