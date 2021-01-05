Alicia Keys ‘creates the unimaginable’ by painting with her piano

Singer songwriter Alicia Keys crafted the ‘unimaginable’ when she used her piano to create a canvas painting on social media.



The Grammy award winning singer took to Instagram and began by saying, “Yo, I think I just did something crazy. Watch this” (sic)

Fast forward a few frames and the singer could be seen playing a custom piece and simultaneously shooting wards of paint onto a nearby canvas with a simple strike of her keys.

Check it out below:



