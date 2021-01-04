Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's sweetheart Vivienne steps out sans parents for a coffee run

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's e 12-year-old daughter Vivienne was spotted out alone in white sweater & black shorts.



Vivienne was looking confidant as she stepped out sans parents for a coffee run Sunday.

The 12-year-old was seen picking up a cold drink from Starbucks with her body guard in Los Angeles.

She was looking stunning in chic outfit, rocking a white sweater, black shorts and black sneakers. She also wore a face mask to protect herself and other from virus.



Fans of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were quick to respond, admiring that she’s growing up. She pulled her tresses back into a ponytail. Vivienne - named after Angelina's late mother.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still involved in court proceedings over custody of their six children. They share Shiloh, 14, Knox, 12, Pax, 17, Zahara, 15, and Maddox, 19.