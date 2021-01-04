close
Mon Jan 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 4, 2021

Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle and Holly Willoughby to become UK's 'best fashion influencer'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 04, 2021

Kate Middleton - The Duchess of Cambridge - has been named the UK's 'best fashion influencer' for her lockdown wardrobe, beating Meghan Markle and Holly Willoughby.

The Prince William's  sweetheart,  who always looks picture perfect, won the title for her wardrobe. Her floral dress by Faithfull The Brand saw shoppers search for the garment 112 per cent more.  

Kate Middleton's standout moment was in June during a visit to The Nook in Framlingham Earl, Norfolk. The royal chose to sport her  summer floral dress by sustainable brand Faithfull the Brand for the occasion.

Fashion icon Holly Willoughby was the second most influential celebrity of the year. The  TV hos created the 'Holly effect' by sharing her outfits and co-ordinated looks on social media.

Prince Harry's darling stood at third as her best performing look only garnered 74 per cent increase. The Duchess of Sussex's fashion influence dramatically declined after Megxit.

Meghan Markle's move to Montecito saw her opt for a more relaxed, muted style. The Duchess was spotted  rocking a pair of utility style khaki joggers while volunteering in Los Angeles, searches online increased by 74 per cent.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have impressed the  people with their chic looks  during the lockdown as they joined Zoom calls to encourage and sympathise the nation with their words  and appearance amid  ongoing crisis.

