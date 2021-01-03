close
Sun Jan 03, 2021
January 3, 2021

Megan Fox attends Machine Gun Kelly's concert in New York

Sun, Jan 03, 2021

Just when   Machine Gun Kelly sparked speculations with his New Year Instagram pictures   without Megan Fox  and his fans thought there was wrong with the couple, the rapper  posted an intimate photo with his  girlfriend.

Story is that Megan Fox was missing from the picture her boyfriend  shared with his daughter as they boarded a plane for New York.

The Cleveland rapper flew into New York where he performed at Times Square.

His pictures left fans wondering whether Megan Fox had decided not to travel with MGK and his daughter and celebrate the New Year with her children instead.

Just when the speculations started on social media, Machine Gun Kelly shared multiple pictures which also included the one with his girlfriend.

"Time for a new set of dreams 2021," he captioned his Instagram post.


