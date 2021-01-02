Fawad Alam feeling 'truly humbled' after winning PCB award

Fawad Alam thanks everyone who supported him during difficult phase

The middle-order batsman won the award for his century against New Zealand in first Test

It was Fawad Alam's first century in 11 years

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam was "truly humbled" after his knock of 102 against New Zealand in the second innings of the first Test was selected as the best individual performance at the PCB Awards.

"I'm truly humbled to be honoured for the best individual performance of the year at the PCB awards," Alam tweeted after hearing the news.

The middle-order batsman said that representing Pakistan gives him "immense pleasure". He also thanked everyone who supported him as well.

Fawad Alam’s 102-run knock at Mount Maunganui was chosen as the "Best Individual Performance of the Year" by an independent jury formed by the PCB to announce the awards.

It was his first Test century in 11 years that had made global headlines following Pakistan's defeat to New Zealand in the first Test.