‘Kurulus: Osman’ star Burak Ozçivit's sweet family snaps take the internet by storm

‘Kurulus: Osman’ star Burak Ozçivit sweet family snaps take the internet by storm

Turkish actor Burak Ozçivit, who essays titular role in historical drama series Kurulus: Osman, shared sweet family photos featuring his wife Fahriye Evcen Özçivit and son Karan to welcome New Year and the dazzling snaps have taken the internet by storm.



Burak took to Instagram and posted the photos without any caption.

The Kurulus: Osman famed actor’s wife Fahriye also shared the same pictures on her Instagram handle and extended warm wishes to the fans.



She wrote “Happy New Year to all” followed by several kiss emoticons.

Fahriye also wished everyone a good health in 2021.

Burak, Fahriye and their son Karan can be seen all smiling in the sweet family photos.



The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans shortly after Burak and his wife shared the pictures.

The fans also flooded the comment section with good wishes and heart emoticons.