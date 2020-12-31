Watch: Madonana rings in the New Year with an emotional trip to Africa

Grammy award winning singer and performer Madonna is currently enjoying a visit to her “home away from home” in Malawi, Africa.



For her trip, The 62-year-old is joined by son David Banda 15, daughter Mercy James 14 and eight year old twins Stella and Estere.

The singer also shares biological children with two former partners. 24-year-old Lourdes with former personal trainer Carlos Leon and 20-year-old Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

Check it out below:







