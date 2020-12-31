PM Imran Khan to review FBR performance todat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to chair a meeting to review the performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) today at the Prime Minister Office in Islamabad.

The meeting will be attended by the FBR officials, federal ministers and special assistants to the premier. The board will brief PM Imran Khan on tax collection for the current fiscal year as well as measures taken to expand the tax net.

The officials will also deliberate tax reforms.

FBR under PTI government

The board's chairperson has changed five times in the two and a half years of the PTI government.

The shortest tenure was served by Rukhsana Yasmin from July to August 2018. PM Imran Khan then appointed Jehanzeb Khan who helmed FBR for nine months until he was replaced by renowned economist from Karachi, Shabbar Zaidi.

Zaidi spent 11 months trying for tax reforms before taking an indefinite leave in January this year. Nausheen Javed Amjad was appointed the FBR head after running the body as interim chairperson. Three months later, she was de-notified and Javed Ghani was given the post earlier this month.