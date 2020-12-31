Shakira elated after Burj Khalifa lights up for boyfriend Gerard Piqué

Shakira joined thousands of football fans to congratulate Spanish footballer and her partner Gerard Piqué for receiving the Player Career Award.

The "Waka Waka" singer took to Instagram and wrote, "Congratulations on the Player Career Award (@globesoccer) that you receive today thanks to the constant effort in your career and in your life. I am very proud of you! @ 3gerardpique."



Earlier Gerard had shared a picture of Burj Khalifa which lit up for him with a caption that said, "Thank you so much @globesoccer and congrats to all winners".





Shakira entered a relationship with the Spanish football player in 2011. Piqué, who is exactly ten years her junior, first met Shakira in the spring of 2010, when he appeared in the music video for Shakira's song "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)", the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The singer gave birth to the couple's first son Milan on 22 January 2013 in Barcelona, Spain, where the family had taken up residence.Shakira gave birth to their second son Sasha on 29 January 2015.