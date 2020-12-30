Paul McCartney over the moon after new album grabs top spot after 31 years

Paul McCartney expressed his gratitude to all his fans and followers while displaying his No. 1 trophy

British music legend Sir Paul McCartney appears to be over the moon after his new album topped the Billboard charts in 31 years.

The Hey Jude hit maker did a happy dance on Instagram after his album, titled McCartney III landed at No. 1 spot in his native Britain after over three decades.

Sharing the news on his profile, the former member of The Beatles, wrote: “That feeling when your album goes to Number One on the US Billboard Top Album Sales Chart!”

He also routed the recently-released Evermore album by Taylor Swift with Billboard claiming McCartney III saw the biggest sales week for a rock album since he last released Egypt Station two years ago.



He expressed his gratitude to all his fans and followers while displaying his No. 1 trophy as he topped the charts for the first time since his album Flowers in the Dirt, released in 1989.