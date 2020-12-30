Paul McCartney over the moon after new album grabs top spot after 31 years

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
British music legend Sir Paul McCartney appears to be over the moon after his new album topped the Billboard charts in 31 years.
The Hey Jude hit maker did a happy dance on Instagram after his album, titled McCartney III landed at No. 1 spot in his native Britain after over three decades.
Sharing the news on his profile, the former member of The Beatles, wrote: “That feeling when your album goes to Number One on the US Billboard Top Album Sales Chart!”
He also routed the recently-released Evermore album by Taylor Swift with Billboard claiming McCartney III saw the biggest sales week for a rock album since he last released Egypt Station two years ago.
He expressed his gratitude to all his fans and followers while displaying his No. 1 trophy as he topped the charts for the first time since his album Flowers in the Dirt, released in 1989.