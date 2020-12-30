Anwar Hadid backtracks on his controversial stance on COVID-19 vaccine

Anwar Hadid clarified his statement revealing what he actually meant about the COVID-19 vaccine

Anwar Hadid did a complete U-turn on his controversial statement about not getting the anti COVID-19 vaccine.

The 21-year-old was in the eye of storm earlier when he told a fan, “Either I just don’t get it [coronavirus] or I get it and god willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally.”



He added that “our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think.”

On Monday, Anwar clarified his statement revealing what he actually meant.

“Im not ‘anti vax’ I think everyone has to be careful with each vaccine individually looking at positive and possible negative effects,” he said via an Instagram Story.

“I have taken vaccines before but as someone who has had a compromised immune system. I want to continue to learn about the many ways i can protect myself and others," he added.