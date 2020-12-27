BTS Jimin’s ‘Christmas Love’ becomes the fastest video to surpass 10M views

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BTS Jimin recently landed a monumental win with his new Christmas surprise track Christmas Love. Reason being that it has now been recognized as the first ever music video to surpass 10 Million views barely a week into release.
The track has been produced by Slow Rabbit, RM and Jimin and is a rather upbeat and chirpy crafted around the Christmas theme.
The three minute video has been viewed for a total of two hours and 58 minutes, it is also holding its position at 1.07 million with 1.02 Million likes.