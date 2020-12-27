close
Sun Dec 27, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 27, 2020

BTS Jimin’s ‘Christmas Love’ becomes the fastest video to surpass 10M views

BTS Jimin recently landed a monumental win with his new Christmas surprise track Christmas Love. Reason being that it has now been recognized as the first ever music video to surpass 10 Million views barely a week into release.

The track has been produced by Slow Rabbit, RM and Jimin and is a rather upbeat and chirpy crafted around the Christmas theme.

The three minute video has been viewed for a total of two hours and 58 minutes, it is also holding its position at 1.07 million with 1.02 Million likes.

Check it out below:


