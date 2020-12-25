Kevin Spacey makes a video for suicide prevention

Actor Kevin Spacey Thursday released a video on YouTube in which he appealed to people who were struggling with shame or depression not to take their own lives.



According to Reuters, Spacey said a lot of people had reached out to him in 2020 to share their struggles and some had spoken about wanting to end their lives.

“If you’re suffering, if you need help, if you feel guilt or shame, if you’re struggling with your identity or your back’s up against the wall or if you feel there is no path for you. Whatever your situation, I promise you there is a path,” he said.

The Hollywood actor added, “During the holiday and beyond, even if you don’t feel it, there are people out there who understand and who can help. It does get better.”

The news agency reported that the video ended with a board for the suicide prevention hotline.