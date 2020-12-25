Coronavirus cases in Sindh surpass 209,000

— Photo: File

Sindh registered 915 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, lifting overall cases to 209,429, a statement issued by the province's chief minister Murad Ali Shah stated Friday.

In the statement, CM Shah said that the province had recorded 22 new coronavirus deaths, which had taken the province's death toll to 3,462.

The chief minister highlighted that in the last 24 hours, 11,692 tests were conducted against which 915 cases were registered — taking the positivity rate to 7.8%.

So far, 186,353 patients had recovered from the virus, the statement said.

CM Shah said that 19,614 patients were under treatment, of which 3,462 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centers, and 783 at different hospitals.



The chief minister said that the condition of 696 patients was stated to be critical, while 73 were on ventilators.

Karachi registers more than 80% cases

The chief minister said that Karachi has recorded 772 cases of the total 915 infections registered in the province.

He said that 342 cases had been registered in District East, 162 Central, 115 South, 95 Korangi, 37 Malir, and 21 West.

Hyderabad recorded 39 cases, Kambar 17, Badin 10, Khairpur, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad nine each, Ghotki eight, Sujawal six, Matiari, Umerkot and Tando Mohammad Khan four each, Naushehroferoze, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar and Thatta two each, Tharparkar and Shikarpur one each.



Sindh notifies closure of educational activities in Madrassahs

The Sindh government has directed closure of all educational activities in religious seminaries across the province.

A notification issued had said the legal action will be taken against those failing to implement the provincial government's directives.

In November, the federal government had announced that educational institutes will remain closed from November 26 to January 10. The students will study at home or get weekly homework till December 24 and winter vacations will start from December 25.



The federal government has already made face masks mandatory in public spaces, limited large public gatherings to 300, banned indoor weddings, closed shrines, cinemas, and theaters, and instructed public and private offices to adopt the work-from-home policy and 50% occupancy.



Furthermore, all provinces have banned indoor dining and limited timings for markets, shops, and shopping malls. Many areas in the country have been placed under smart lockdowns.