BTS Jin sheds light on the exact moment he decided to hide his ‘darker side’ from ARMY

BTS’s Jin recently opened up about his reasons behind locking away his darker side back in his debut days and the thought process that led him to making such a drastic decision.

The singer opened up about it all in Break The Silence: The Movie and was quoted saying, “As Jin, I don’t really want to show people that side of me,” he said. “since I’m a person who likes games and movies. So I try my best not to show my darker side. I try hard to act more cheerful or show only my bright side. I tend to separate Jin and Kim Seokjin.”

“Sometimes I go on the internet and look at fans’ reactions. When something makes me happy, the fans are all happy for me, and when something sad or distressing happens to me, they all sympathize with me, feel sad for me, and even feel down.”

“Namjoon once said that fans love us because they want to feel happy, but if they see us feeling down they feel sad along with us. After hearing that, I realized I shouldn’t show myself looking down or my darker side. So that’s what I’ve been trying to do.”

He concluded by saying, “Fans get positive energy from seeing us. ‘This is who they are, and seeing them makes me happy.’ If that’s what they feel, that makes me happy too. That’s what I love about it.”